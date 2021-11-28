CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $38.92

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.92, but opened at $39.99. CureVac shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 9,376 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at $88,000.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

