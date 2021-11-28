Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $128.52 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

