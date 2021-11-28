CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.85 Billion

Brokerages predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post sales of $73.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.71 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $287.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.14 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $299.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $296.02 billion to $305.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,791. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 72,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

