CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.85 Billion

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Brokerages predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post sales of $73.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.71 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $287.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.14 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $299.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $296.02 billion to $305.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,791. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 72,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.