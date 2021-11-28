CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Holdings Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263,228 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne makes up about 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.78% of CyrusOne worth $74,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

