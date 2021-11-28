Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DFIHY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162. Dairy Farm International has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

