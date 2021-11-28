Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 622.8% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $59.71. 42,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

