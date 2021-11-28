DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0003

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. DATA has a market cap of $3.72 million and $476,212.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00235498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

