DATATRAK International (DTRK) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 125 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DATATRAK International to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DATATRAK International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International Competitors 661 3171 4891 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 36.06%. Given DATATRAK International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DATATRAK International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million -$90,000.00 -649.35 DATATRAK International Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -34.56

DATATRAK International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DATATRAK International Competitors -37.07% -1,621.21% -11.01%

Risk and Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DATATRAK International competitors beat DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.