Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVDCF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Davide Campari-Milano stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

