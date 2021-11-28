Decentralized Machine Learning Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,781.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $495,455.05 and approximately $2,781.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

