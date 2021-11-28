Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $463.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $441.00 to $463.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Shares of DE stock opened at $359.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

