Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,078. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

