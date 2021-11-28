Demars Financial Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $10,829,440 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $590.72 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $614.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $551.20 and its 200-day moving average is $542.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

