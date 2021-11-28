Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total transaction of $29,837,842.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Shares of MA opened at $324.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $318.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

