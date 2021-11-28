Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

