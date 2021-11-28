Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

AGZ stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average of $118.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.