DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNZOY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of DENSO stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 19,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. DENSO has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

