Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.98) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.12 ($8.09).

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.54 ($6.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.45.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

