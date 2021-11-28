Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.61.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $232.64 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $138.24 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,899 shares of company stock valued at $40,894,444 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

