Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates CHF 425 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 443 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 374.85.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

