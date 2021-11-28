Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBOEY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,537. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($156.82) to €164.00 ($186.36) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

