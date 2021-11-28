Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.33

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €15.33 ($17.42) and last traded at €14.61 ($16.60), with a volume of 232195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.73 ($17.88).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche EuroShop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.09 ($22.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of $902.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.99.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

