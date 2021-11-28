DEXA COIN (DEXA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $645,445.00

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One DEXA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXA COIN has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $645,445.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00097434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.71 or 0.07481480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,622.11 or 1.00425701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DEXA COIN

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net . DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN . DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEXA COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

