Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,353 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.20% of Diamondback Energy worth $34,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $107.48 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

