Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Sells A$367,250.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.69 ($10.49), for a total value of A$367,250.00 ($262,321.43).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.45 ($10.32), for a total value of A$144,500.00 ($103,214.29).

On Friday, October 1st, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 3,647 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.40 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of A$45,222.80 ($32,302.00).

On Tuesday, October 5th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.90 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,500.00 ($42,500.00).

On Tuesday, September 21st, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 1,353 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$12.50 ($8.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,912.50 ($12,080.36).

On Monday, August 30th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$12.80 ($9.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,000.00 ($91,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is 101.41%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

