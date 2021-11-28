DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,717. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,969. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

