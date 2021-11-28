DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $144.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,436,969 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.