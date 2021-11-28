Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

