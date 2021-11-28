DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.00. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on DBRG. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $8.10 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,303 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 282,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 111.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

