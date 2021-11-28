Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.37. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 203,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 176.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 68.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.