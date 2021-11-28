Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) were down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 9,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 14.29% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

