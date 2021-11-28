DMScript Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, DMScript has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $201,117.71 and $3,502.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00098509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.14 or 0.07445430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,107.84 or 0.99736999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.