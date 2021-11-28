DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Prologis by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $154.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

