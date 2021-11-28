DNB Asset Management AS Buys 5,860 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $333,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,412.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3,408.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

