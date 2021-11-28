DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 770.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,489 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $169.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.