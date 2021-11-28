DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after acquiring an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,342,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $555,268,000 after acquiring an additional 229,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

CI stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.