DNB Asset Management AS Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $323.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $340.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

