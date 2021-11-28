DNB Asset Management AS Has $27.99 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $205.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day moving average is $201.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

