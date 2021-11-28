DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,675 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $36,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 121.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,233.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 479,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

TCOM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.18. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

