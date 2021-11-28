DNB Asset Management AS Sells 188 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $803.21.

CHTR stock opened at $672.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $708.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $726.21. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

