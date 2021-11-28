DNB Asset Management AS Sells 7,984 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $32,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $414.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.08.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

