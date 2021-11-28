DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,624 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Diodes were worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Diodes by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after buying an additional 166,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Diodes by 96.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after buying an additional 123,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,545,000 after buying an additional 110,547 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Diodes by 86.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 213,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,697 shares of company stock valued at $14,635,364. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

