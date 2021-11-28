DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $224.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:DASH opened at $187.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.91. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.06.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $239,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,669,686 shares of company stock worth $2,167,608,424. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

