Drep [new] One Day Trading Volume Hits $76.04 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Drep [new] has a market cap of $46.06 million and $76.04 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00233586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

