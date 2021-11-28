Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,059 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $15,591,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 85.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 990,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,604 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $13,705,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after acquiring an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 147.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,205,824 shares of company stock valued at $35,677,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

