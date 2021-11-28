Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $117.41

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $117.41 and last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.63.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $8,205,062.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $1,918,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,722 shares of company stock worth $22,089,194.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

