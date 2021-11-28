DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 436.1% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $12.58.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.