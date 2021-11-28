DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 436.1% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

