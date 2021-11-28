Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.14.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,275 shares of company stock worth $14,108,711 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.89, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

