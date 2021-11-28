Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DYNT. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of -0.22.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

