Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $167.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

